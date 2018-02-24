Dr. Jean Dunham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dunham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jean Dunham, MD
Dr. Jean Dunham, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.
Roots & Wings Child and Adolescent Psychiatry2525 Wallingwood Dr Bldg 7D, Austin, TX 78746 Directions (512) 559-8749
I trust this doctor so much. She has helped our child so much already.
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1134369093
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
Dr. Dunham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dunham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Dunham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dunham.
