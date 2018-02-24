See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Austin, TX
Dr. Jean Dunham, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
4.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jean Dunham, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.

Dr. Dunham works at Roots & Wings Child and Adolescent Psychiatry in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Roots & Wings Child and Adolescent Psychiatry
    2525 Wallingwood Dr Bldg 7D, Austin, TX 78746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 559-8749

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Phobia
Psychiatric Evaluation
Phobia
Psychiatric Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Feb 24, 2018
I trust this doctor so much. She has helped our child so much already.
About Dr. Jean Dunham, MD

Specialties
  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Years of Experience
  • 17 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1134369093
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jean Dunham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dunham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Dunham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Dunham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Dunham works at Roots & Wings Child and Adolescent Psychiatry in Austin, TX. View the full address on Dr. Dunham’s profile.

9 patients have reviewed Dr. Dunham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dunham.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dunham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dunham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

