Dr. Jean Dortilus, MD
Dr. Jean Dortilus, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Waco, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Amd Medical Pllc3500 Hillcrest Dr Ste 7, Waco, TX 76708 Directions (254) 424-9523
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
I have only been seeing him a short time, but he has been amazing. Very thorough. Understanding. Kind. Has helped me to work with my other doctors for full body care as everything is connected. Would happily recommend him to anyone in the area.
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English, French
- 1063658524
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Dortilus has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dortilus speaks French.
