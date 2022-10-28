See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Waco, TX
Dr. Jean Dortilus, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Dr. Jean Dortilus, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Waco, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Dortilus works at AMD Medical PLLC in Waco, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Amd Medical Pllc
    3500 Hillcrest Dr Ste 7, Waco, TX 76708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (254) 424-9523

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Phobia
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence
Anxiety
Phobia
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence
Anxiety

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 28, 2022
    I have only been seeing him a short time, but he has been amazing. Very thorough. Understanding. Kind. Has helped me to work with my other doctors for full body care as everything is connected. Would happily recommend him to anyone in the area.
    Tiffany — Oct 28, 2022
    About Dr. Jean Dortilus, MD

    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    • 27 years of experience
    • English, French
    • 1063658524
    Education & Certifications

    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jean Dortilus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dortilus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dortilus has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dortilus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Dortilus. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dortilus.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dortilus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dortilus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

