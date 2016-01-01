See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Arcadia, CA
Dr. Jean Ding, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
2 (12)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jean Ding, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital of Southern California.

Dr. Ding works at Medford Orthopaedics Med Corp in Arcadia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Ganglion Cyst, Clavicle Fracture and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Medford Orthopaedic Medical Corp.
    409 S 1st Ave, Arcadia, CA 91006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 247-2250

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist Hospital of Southern California

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ganglion Cyst
Clavicle Fracture
Joint Pain
Ganglion Cyst
Clavicle Fracture
Joint Pain

Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Total Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
Wrist Fusion Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    About Dr. Jean Ding, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Cantonese, Chinese and Mandarin
    NPI Number
    • 1215918354
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jean Ding, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ding is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ding has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ding has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ding works at Medford Orthopaedics Med Corp in Arcadia, CA. View the full address on Dr. Ding’s profile.

    Dr. Ding has seen patients for Ganglion Cyst, Clavicle Fracture and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ding on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Ding speaks Cantonese, Chinese and Mandarin.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Ding. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ding.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ding, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ding appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.