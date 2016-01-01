Dr. Jean Diemer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diemer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jean Diemer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jean Diemer, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH.
Dr. Diemer works at
Locations
-
1
Cape Physician Associates3250 Gordonville Rd Ste 301, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703 Directions (573) 334-9641Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
About Dr. Jean Diemer, MD
- Pediatrics
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1942556089
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH
