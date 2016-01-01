Overview

Dr. Jean Diemer, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH.



Dr. Diemer works at Cape Physician Associates in Cape Girardeau, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.