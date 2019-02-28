Overview

Dr. Jean Dib, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Alliance, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from C.U. Shah Medical College and is affiliated with Aultman Alliance Community Hospital and Aultman Hospital.



Dr. Dib works at Premiere Health Associates in Alliance, OH with other offices in Sebring, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.