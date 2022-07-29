Dr. Jean Cook, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cook is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jean Cook, MD
Dr. Jean Cook, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They graduated from University Of Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital.
All About Women OB/GYN6440 W Newberry Rd Ste 111, Gainesville, FL 32605 Directions (352) 632-5934
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida North Florida Hospital
- AARP
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
I have been blessed to be able to have Dr. Cook as my gynecologist now for over 30 years. She has consistently provided professional care to me over the years. I have always appreciated how she takes the time to talk to me and make me feel valued as a patient. I have tremendous confidence in her medical advice. She has always addressed any medical issues with the absolute very best in care. She is by far the best physician a patient could hope to have. She is very thorough and takes the time to address any medical needs that I have or to answer any questions that I may have.
- Gynecology
- English
- 1104890219
- George Washington University|George Washington University Hospital
- University Of Florida College Of Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Cook has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cook accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cook works at
Dr. Cook has seen patients for Yeast Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cook on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Cook. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cook.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cook, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cook appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.