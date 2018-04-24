Dr. Jean-Claude Tabet, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tabet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jean-Claude Tabet, MD
Overview
Dr. Jean-Claude Tabet, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital.
Locations
Jean-claude Tabet MD2600 Tuscarawas St W Ste 540, Canton, OH 44708 Directions (330) 454-0350
Hospital Affiliations
- Aultman Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
When we found out that my husband needed immediate spinal cord surgery, we would not settle for anyone but Dr. Tabet, because 18 years ago, he successfully repaired the cerebral aneurysm in my brain. During both surgeries, he was very professional with no complications at all. We have had many visits in his office since. His staff is always friendly and very knowledgeable, showing us x-rays and CT scans. I have recommended him to many friends already with complete confidence.
About Dr. Jean-Claude Tabet, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 42 years of experience
- English, French
- 1225092208
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tabet has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tabet accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tabet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tabet has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Hydrocephalus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tabet on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tabet speaks French.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Tabet. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tabet.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tabet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tabet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.