Dr. Jean-Claude Schwartz, MD

Breast Surgery
4.5 (30)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jean-Claude Schwartz, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Breast Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett.

Dr. Schwartz works at Georgia Breast Surgery in Lawrenceville, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Gwinnett Surgical Specialists
    631 Professional Dr Ste 240, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 962-9977

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital Gwinnett

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Abscess
Breast Cancer
Breast Cancer Recurrence
Breast Abscess
Breast Cancer
Breast Cancer Recurrence

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • Simplifi
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 19, 2022
    I couldn’t be more pleased with Dr. Schwartz. He is the most caring and compassionate doctor I have ever had. He made me feel comfortable and confident during a very difficult and trying time. He is not only a very smart and knowledgeable doctor but also has a great bedside manor. He is very patient and takes up time with you to answer all of your questions and concerns. He answered his cell phone for me at 6:00 pm on a Friday evening. What doctor does that? I truly believe he was called by God to be a doctor!! I would highly recommend Dr. Schwartz!! His entire staff is so sweet and helpful also!!
    Teena — Dec 19, 2022
    About Dr. Jean-Claude Schwartz, MD

    • Breast Surgery
    • 20 years of experience
    • English
    • 1548448418
    Education & Certifications

    • Yale University
    • Emory University Hospital
    • Emory U Sch Med/Emory U Affil Hosps
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
    • Cornell University
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jean-Claude Schwartz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schwartz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schwartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schwartz works at Georgia Breast Surgery in Lawrenceville, GA. View the full address on Dr. Schwartz’s profile.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwartz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwartz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwartz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

