Dr. Jean-Claude Labissiere, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jean-Claude Labissiere, MD is a Pulmonologist in Boynton Beach, FL. They completed their residency with Lincoln Medical & Mental Health Center
Dr. Labissiere works at
555 N Congress Ave, Boynton Beach, FL 33426 (561) 593-3054
HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Aetna
Anthem
AvMed
Blue Cross Blue Shield
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Careplus
Cigna
Commercial Insurance Company
Coventry Health Care
First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Humana
Medicaid
UnitedHealthCare
WellCare
He is competent, caring and a great diagnostician. Very happy he is my physician.
Pulmonary Disease
English
NPI: 1780644385
Lincoln Medical & Mental Health Center
Lincoln Hosp, Bronx/St John|Saint John's Episcopal Hospital At South Shore
Internal Medicine
Dr. Labissiere has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Labissiere accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Labissiere has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Labissiere works at
Dr. Labissiere has seen patients for Sleep Apnea and Animal Allergies, and more.
Dr. Labissiere has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Labissiere.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Labissiere, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Labissiere appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.