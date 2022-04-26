Dr. Jean Jeanty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jeanty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jean Jeanty, MD
Overview
Dr. Jean Jeanty, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Ormond Beach, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERACRUZANA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Coastal Pediatrics1275 W Granada Blvd Ste 3A, Ormond Beach, FL 32174 Directions (386) 672-1490
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jeanty was my son’s pediatrician and I can’t say enough good things about him. He is attentive, he listens, and I never felt rushed. I haven’t found a dr like him since. The only reason we don’t see him anymore is because we moved.
About Dr. Jean Jeanty, MD
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF VERACRUZANA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jeanty has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeanty accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Jeanty. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jeanty.
