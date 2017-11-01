Overview

Dr. Jean-Claude Bourque, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Coconut Creek, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 62 years of experience. They graduated from Magna Cum Laude and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital and Memorial Regional Hospital South.



Dr. Bourque works at Complete Local Specialty Care in Coconut Creek, FL with other offices in Boca Raton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.