Overview

Dr. Jean-Christophe Leveque, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Issaquah, WA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED|Duke University and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center and EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland.



Dr. Leveque works at Virginia Mason Issaquah Medical Center in Issaquah, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Scoliosis and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

