Dr. Jean Chen, DMD

Dentistry
5 (118)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Dr. Jean Chen, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Dentistry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard School of Dental Medicine - D.M.D..

Dr. Chen works at Jean Y. Chen, DMD, MS, PLLC in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Jean Y. Chen, DMD, MS, PLLC
    2611 NE 125th St Ste 230, Seattle, WA 98125 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 804-3803
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain
Cavity
Ceramic Dental Braces
Back Pain
Cavity
Ceramic Dental Braces

Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cavity Chevron Icon
Ceramic Dental Braces Chevron Icon
Dental Crowding Chevron Icon
Forsus™ Fatigue Resistant Device Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Invisalign® Chevron Icon
Misaligned Teeth Chevron Icon
Mouthguards Chevron Icon
Orthodontic Temporary Anchorage Devices (TADs) Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overbite Chevron Icon
Surgical Orthodontics Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Tooth Discoloration Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
Underbite Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Assurant Health
    • Cigna
    • CompBenefits Corp.
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Dominion Insurance
    • EmblemHealth
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 118 ratings
    Patient Ratings (118)
    5 Star
    (117)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Jean Chen, DMD

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1689767485
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Orthodontics - University of California, San Francisco|University of California, San Francisco
    Medical Education
    • Harvard School of Dental Medicine - D.M.D.
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jean Chen, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chen works at Jean Y. Chen, DMD, MS, PLLC in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Chen’s profile.

    118 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

