Dr. Jean Chen, DMD
Overview
Dr. Jean Chen, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Dentistry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard School of Dental Medicine - D.M.D..
Dr. Chen works at
Locations
Jean Y. Chen, DMD, MS, PLLC2611 NE 125th St Ste 230, Seattle, WA 98125 Directions (206) 804-3803Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Cigna
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Dominion Insurance
- EmblemHealth
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Not only do you get wonderful Orthodontic Care, but the team really takes the time to get to know you. You learn about the next best track and how best to care for your braces/retainers. You also feel important and part of this new community.
About Dr. Jean Chen, DMD
- Dentistry
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1689767485
Education & Certifications
- Orthodontics - University of California, San Francisco|University of California, San Francisco
- Harvard School of Dental Medicine - D.M.D.
Dr. Chen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chen accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Chen using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chen works at
118 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.
