Dr. Jean Calhoun, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (35)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Jean Calhoun, MD is a Dermatologist in Glen Allen, VA. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Henrico Doctors' Hospital and Parham Doctors' Hospital.

Dr. Calhoun works at Forefront Dermatology - Glen Allen in Glen Allen, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Forefront Dermatology Sc
    5201 Hickory Park Dr Ste A, Glen Allen, VA 23059 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 262-6060

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Henrico Doctors' Hospital
  • Parham Doctors' Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Actinic Keratosis
Fungal Nail Infection
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Actinic Keratosis
Fungal Nail Infection

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Virginia
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Optima Health
    • PHCS
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Oct 14, 2020
    Love Dr. Calhoun! She is thorough and truly listens to me. I trust her decisions on my health.
    — Oct 14, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jean Calhoun, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1023128774
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Tufts New England Medical Center
    Residency
    • Tufts New England Med Center
    Internship
    • VA Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • JAMES MADISON UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jean Calhoun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Calhoun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Calhoun has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Calhoun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Calhoun works at Forefront Dermatology - Glen Allen in Glen Allen, VA. View the full address on Dr. Calhoun’s profile.

    Dr. Calhoun has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Calhoun on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Calhoun. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Calhoun.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Calhoun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Calhoun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

