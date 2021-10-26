Dr. Cacciabaudo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jean Cacciabaudo, MD
Dr. Jean Cacciabaudo, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with South Shore University Hospital.
Northwell Health270 Park Ave Fl 1, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (631) 351-2798
Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiology at Patchogue205 S Ocean Ave Fl 1, Patchogue, NY 11772 Directions (631) 390-7800
Hospital Affiliations
- South Shore University Hospital
She’s excellent, just excellent, caring, kind, compassionate, patient, and spends time with you which is a plus
About Dr. Jean Cacciabaudo, MD
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1497778930
- New York Hospital
- Ny & Presby Hp-Cornell Campus, Cardiovascular Diseases Ny & Presby Hp-Cornell Campus, Internal Medicine
- New York Medical College
- Cardiology
