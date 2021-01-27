Dr. Jean Buhac, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buhac is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jean Buhac, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jean Buhac, MD is a Dermatologist in Saratoga Springs, NY. They completed their residency with Harvard Medical School
Dr. Buhac works at
Locations
Saratoga Dermatology54 Seward St Ste 3, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 Directions (518) 581-2860
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- American Progressive Life Insurance/Health Insurance
- Anthem
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MVP Health Care
- Today's Options
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Univera Healthcare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Buhac sees our whole family and we always receive great care!
About Dr. Jean Buhac, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1720098262
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School
- University of Iowa
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Buhac has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Buhac accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buhac has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Buhac has seen patients for Psoriasis, Warts and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Buhac on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Buhac. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buhac.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buhac, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buhac appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.