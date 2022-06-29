Overview

Dr. Jean Bismuth, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their fellowship with Baylor College Of Medicine



Dr. Bismuth works at Houston Methodist DeBakey Cardiology Associates in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open, Endovascular Repair of Aorta and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.