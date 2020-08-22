Overview

Dr. Jean Benae, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Medical City Mckinney, Medical City Plano and Wise Health Surgical Hospital at Parkway.



Dr. Benae works at North Texas Brain & Spine Specialists in McKinney, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.