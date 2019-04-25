Dr. Jean Atwood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Atwood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jean Atwood, MD
Dr. Jean Atwood, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East.
Her Health Obgyn3600 Stelzer Rd Ste 220, Columbus, OH 43219 Directions (614) 475-0811
- Mount Carmel East
I have been going to Dr. Atwood and Becky since my early 20s and I love them both. Dr. Atwood is very informative and shows concern and caring. Now I go to Becky and receive the great care as I got from Dr. Atwood. I have been going to them for 25 years give or take. I would never change the doctors here. All the women here are very compassionate and very kind.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1184689226
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Atwood has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Atwood has seen patients for Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status, Ovarian Cysts and Pap Smear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Atwood on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Atwood. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Atwood.
