Dr. Jean Ashburn, MD
Dr. Jean Ashburn, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY / BOWMAN GRAY SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
Cleveland Clinic9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 444-7599Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
North Carolina Baptist Hospital1 S Hawthorne Rd, Winston Salem, NC 27157 Directions (336) 716-0664Monday12:00am - 11:45pmTuesday12:00am - 11:45pmWednesday12:00am - 11:45pmThursday12:00am - 11:45pmFriday12:00am - 11:45pmSaturday12:00am - 11:45pmSunday12:00am - 11:45pm
Gynecology Oncology - Shepherd500 Shepherd St, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 713-7777
- Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
The best surgeon I have ever come across. She treated me with respect and made sure I was ok at every step. The surgery I had was more than a couple hour surgery she saved my life.
- Colorectal Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY / BOWMAN GRAY SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
