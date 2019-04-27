Overview

Dr. Jean Ashburn, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY / BOWMAN GRAY SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Ashburn works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH with other offices in Winston Salem, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominoplasty, Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) and Ulcerative Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.