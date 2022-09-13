Dr. Jayson Sack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jayson Sack, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa.
Usf Physician Group3000 Medical Park Dr Ste 340, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 396-9936Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- Adventhealth Tampa
He is an AMAZING DOCTOR, I was in so much pain and unable to have a normal life for 2 yrs and her was able to remedy that for me. He is truly gifted in his calling as a Neurosurgeon. He is truly a caring individual , I cannot thank him enough for giving me back a normal life. God Bless him.
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
Dr. Sack has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sack accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sack has seen patients for Brain Surgery, Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion and Repair or Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sack on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Sack. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sack.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.