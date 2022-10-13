Dr. Jayson Neil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jayson Neil, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jayson Neil, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Research Medical Center, Overland Park Regional Medical Center and Menorah Medical Center.
Dr. Neil works at
Locations
Midwest Neuroscience Institute2330 E Meyer Blvd Ste 411, Kansas City, MO 64132 Directions (816) 610-8272Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Midwest Neuroscience Institute10550 Quivira Rd Ste 400, Overland Park, KS 66215 Directions (816) 610-8273
Hospital Affiliations
- Research Medical Center
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
- Menorah Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- Homestate Health Plan
- Humana
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My first visit with Dr Neil was extremely informative. He answered every single question i had and didn’t rush me. My second visit prior to my surgery was just as good. My extremely complex surgery was scheduled in two separate surgery dates. I was anxious but had complete faith in Dr. Neil. I am now two months out from both surgeries and walking upright without pain.
About Dr. Jayson Neil, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1194140483
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Neil has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neil accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Neil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Neil has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Spinal Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Neil on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Neil. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neil.
