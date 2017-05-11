Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jayshree Patel, MD
Overview
Dr. Jayshree Patel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their residency with Synergy Medical Education Alliance, Saginaw, Mi
Dr. Patel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Women's OBGYN Care7777 Southwest Fwy Ste 454, Houston, TX 77074 Directions (281) 953-1710
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital
- St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
Dr. Patel has been my doctor for almost 2 years. I trust her whole heartedly. She is an extremely professional doctor, with amazing bedside manner. She is not just my doctor, she's my confidant. I will always recommend Dr. Pate!
About Dr. Jayshree Patel, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Gujarati, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu
- 1184894537
Education & Certifications
- Synergy Medical Education Alliance, Saginaw, Mi
- SAURASHTRA UNIVERSITY / M.P. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel speaks Gujarati, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.