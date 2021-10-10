See All Gastroenterologists in Port Saint Lucie, FL
Dr. Jayshree Matadial, MD

Gastroenterology
3 (40)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jayshree Matadial, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Port Saint Lucie, FL. They completed their fellowship with LSU

They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    1871 SE Tiffany Ave Ste 120, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34952 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 337-3914
    501 NW Lake Whitney Pl Ste 102, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34986 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 337-3914
    St Lucie Surgery Center
    1310 SE West Star Ave, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34952 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 337-5200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastritis
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastritis
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)

Treatment frequency



Gastritis Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Tapeworm Infection Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (20)
    Oct 10, 2021
    Sheldon — Oct 10, 2021
    About Dr. Jayshree Matadial, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1568416030
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • LSU
    Residency
    • Detroit Med Ctr/Wayne State U
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jayshree Matadial, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matadial is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Matadial has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Matadial has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Matadial has seen patients for Gastritis, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Matadial on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Matadial. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Matadial.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Matadial, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Matadial appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.