Dr. Jayshree Matadial, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jayshree Matadial, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Port Saint Lucie, FL. They completed their fellowship with LSU
They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1871 SE Tiffany Ave Ste 120, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34952 Directions (772) 337-3914
- 2 501 NW Lake Whitney Pl Ste 102, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34986 Directions (772) 337-3914
-
3
St Lucie Surgery Center1310 SE West Star Ave, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34952 Directions (772) 337-5200
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent. I have been in Dr. Matadial's care for ten years. She has shown herself to be competent and caring. She has always addressed my concerns in a professional manner. I have referred numerous friends and relatives to her with positive feedback in every case.
About Dr. Jayshree Matadial, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1568416030
Education & Certifications
- LSU
- Detroit Med Ctr/Wayne State U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Matadial has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matadial accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Matadial has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Matadial has seen patients for Gastritis, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Matadial on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Matadial. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Matadial.
