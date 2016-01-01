Dr. Jayshree Kumta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kumta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jayshree Kumta, MD
Overview
Dr. Jayshree Kumta, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Newark, NJ. They graduated from EDWARD HINES JR VETERAN'S ADMINISTRATION HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Dr. Kumta works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
NBIMC Pediatrics General Peds201 Lyons Ave # 16, Newark, NJ 07112 Directions (973) 295-5028
Hospital Affiliations
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kumta?
About Dr. Jayshree Kumta, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1487666269
Education & Certifications
- Children's Hospital of Michigan
- EDWARD HINES JR VETERAN'S ADMINISTRATION HOSPITAL
- Pediatric Hospital Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kumta using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kumta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kumta works at
Dr. Kumta has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kumta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kumta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kumta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.