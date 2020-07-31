Dr. Chander accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jayshree Chander, MD
Dr. Jayshree Chander, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Occupational Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS.
One Medical Group4 Embarcadero Ctr, San Francisco, CA 94111 Directions (415) 529-4566
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
I have been seeing Dr. Jayshree Chander for multiple visits since March this year. She has been the first experience of the Primary Care Physician / GP in the US. She has truly impressed by the amount of care, concern and holistic understanding of medicine she has in her vast experience. ? Dr. Jayshree really listens and pays attention to details about every symptom I share with her. I always feel even for the smallest of things, she is listening attentively and offering her fair and honest advice. Dr. Jayshree was not only keen to treat my immediate symptoms but also focuses on my holistic long term wellbeing. I can only wish I had a Doctor who cared so deeply, earlier in my life for me and my family. I have recommended her to my wife, who is also under Dr. Chander's care.
- Family Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1013118264
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS
- Occupational Medicine
Dr. Chander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
