Dr. Jayprakash Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jayprakash Patel, MD
Overview
Dr. Jayprakash Patel, MD is an Urology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY AT CARBONDALE and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Jefferson, Mercy Hospital South and Mercy Hospital St. Louis.
Dr. Patel works at
Locations
-
1
Metropolitan Urological Specialists10296 Big Bend Rd Ste 205, Saint Louis, MO 63122 Directions (314) 315-9914
-
2
Mercy Hospital Saint Louis615 S New Ballas Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 251-6274
-
3
Mercy Clinic Urology - Southfork12700 Southfork Rd Ste 260, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Directions (314) 543-5270
-
4
Mercy Labs South LLC10010 Kennerly Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Directions (314) 525-1952
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Jefferson
- Mercy Hospital South
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
Just all around great doctor and person.
About Dr. Jayprakash Patel, MD
- Urology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1124086541
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY AT CARBONDALE
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.