Dr. Jayne Gurtler, MD
Dr. Jayne Gurtler, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital.
OrthoPTic Rehab Clinic of Metairie3939 Houma Blvd Ste 224 Bldg 6, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 224-6370
Hospital Affiliations
- East Jefferson General Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I was her patient for over a year- a blood disorder- and I found her absolutely wonderful. At every appointment, enough time was taken to go over my blood test results and explain what we did next. She got me an appointment for a bone marrow aspiration immediately and an appointment with a surgeon the next day. When she talks to other specialists, they listen! She is a patient’s doctor!!
- Medical Oncology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1396712808
- Ochsner Medical Center|Univ of Tex MD Anderson Cancer Center
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Ochsner Medical Center
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Gurtler has seen patients for Central Nervous System Lymphoma, Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma and Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gurtler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
