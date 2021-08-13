Overview

Dr. Jayne Gurtler, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital.



Dr. Gurtler works at OrthoPTic Rehab Clinic of Metairie in Metairie, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Central Nervous System Lymphoma, Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma and Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.