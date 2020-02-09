Dr. Jayne Ge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jayne Ge, MD
Dr. Jayne Ge, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Irvine, CA.
Dr. Ge works at
Nengjie Ge MD Pro. Corp.16300 Sand Canyon Ave Ste 608, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 753-8118
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr.Ge is THE doctor to see to make sure that your eyes are in the best condition possible. I have been going to Dr.Ge for almost 10 years and although I am relatively young, I recently developed an usual cataract in one eye that caused me to go legally blind, right before Christmas. Although I was very scared, Dr.Ge performs so many cataract surgeries each week, she is VERY skilled! One day after the surgery, I was 20/25. One week after surgery, my eye was 20/20. Couldn’t have asked for a better Christmas present! Thank you, Dr.Ge! You and your staff are TERRIFIC!
- Ophthalmology
- English, Chinese
Dr. Ge has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ge accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ge works at
Dr. Ge has seen patients for Blepharitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ge on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ge speaks Chinese.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ge. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ge.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.