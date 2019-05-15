Dr. Jayne Fortson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fortson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jayne Fortson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jayne Fortson, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Providence Alaska Medical Center.
Dr. Fortson works at
Locations
Jayne S Fortson MD2401 E 42nd Ave Ste 301, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (907) 563-3204
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Alaska Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I have suffered with plaque psoriasis for 15 years it is getting progressively worse. I have been doctoring with another dermatologist. Using topical creams. He suggested that I see Dr. Fortson. We discussed treatment options decided on light therapy and I had my first light therapy on the first day I saw her. I would definitely recommend her for her thoroughness and the ability to start right away.
About Dr. Jayne Fortson, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1932170297
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology and Dermatopathology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fortson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fortson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fortson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Fortson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fortson.
