Overview

Dr. Jaymes Granata, MD is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from University Of Nevada School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV, MountainView Hospital and Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Granata works at Battle Born Bone and Joint Center in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Foot Sprain and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.