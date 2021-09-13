See All Spine Surgeons in Tualatin, OR
Dr. Jayme Hiratzka, MD

Orthopedic Spine Surgery
4 (16)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jayme Hiratzka, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Tualatin, OR. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center.

Dr. Hiratzka works at Pacific Spine Specialists LLC in Tualatin, OR with other offices in The Dalles, OR and Beaverton, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pacific Spine Specialists, LLC
    19260 SW 65th Ave Ste 270, Tualatin, OR 97062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 885-9391
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    MCMC at Waters Edge
    551 Lone Pine Blvd Ste 302, The Dalles, OR 97058 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 506-6500
  3. 3
    Cornell West
    1500 NW Bethany Blvd Ste 195, Beaverton, OR 97006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 494-6400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Neck Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 13, 2021
    Dr. Hiratzka performed Lumbar Spine Decompression surgery on me in April, 2021. After a thorough search for a Spine Surgeon in the greater Portland, Oregon area, I elected to have my surgery performed by Dr. Hiratzka. My research indicated he was the #1 spine surgeon in the area and I was not disappointed. It's now September, 2021, and I have fully recovered from my surgery which was performed flawlessly. I am delighted with the end result of no lower back pain and no neuropathy in both my legs. I went from being unable to walk more than 1-2 blocks to being able to walk several miles within a few weeks. I would highly recommend Dr. Hiratzka for anyone considering spine surgery. Portland's loss is Southern Oregon's gain, as Dr. Hiratzka now practices out of Medford, Oregon.
    TimothyD — Sep 13, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Jayme Hiratzka, MD
    About Dr. Jayme Hiratzka, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Spine Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1598969222
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Utah
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Oregon Health Sciences University
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jayme Hiratzka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hiratzka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hiratzka has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hiratzka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Hiratzka. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hiratzka.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hiratzka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hiratzka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

