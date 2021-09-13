Overview

Dr. Jayme Hiratzka, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Tualatin, OR. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center.



Dr. Hiratzka works at Pacific Spine Specialists LLC in Tualatin, OR with other offices in The Dalles, OR and Beaverton, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.