Dr. Jayme Hiratzka, MD
Dr. Jayme Hiratzka, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Tualatin, OR. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center.
Pacific Spine Specialists, LLC19260 SW 65th Ave Ste 270, Tualatin, OR 97062 Directions (503) 885-9391Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
MCMC at Waters Edge551 Lone Pine Blvd Ste 302, The Dalles, OR 97058 Directions (541) 506-6500
Cornell West1500 NW Bethany Blvd Ste 195, Beaverton, OR 97006 Directions (503) 494-6400
Hospital Affiliations
- Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- LifeWise
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Hiratzka performed Lumbar Spine Decompression surgery on me in April, 2021. After a thorough search for a Spine Surgeon in the greater Portland, Oregon area, I elected to have my surgery performed by Dr. Hiratzka. My research indicated he was the #1 spine surgeon in the area and I was not disappointed. It's now September, 2021, and I have fully recovered from my surgery which was performed flawlessly. I am delighted with the end result of no lower back pain and no neuropathy in both my legs. I went from being unable to walk more than 1-2 blocks to being able to walk several miles within a few weeks. I would highly recommend Dr. Hiratzka for anyone considering spine surgery. Portland's loss is Southern Oregon's gain, as Dr. Hiratzka now practices out of Medford, Oregon.
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- University of Utah
- Oregon Health Sciences University
- UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Hiratzka has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hiratzka accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hiratzka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Hiratzka. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hiratzka.
