Dr. Jayme Heath, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jayme Heath, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
Locations
UCLA-Santa Monica, Pedicatrics2825 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 104, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 878-3973
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Heath is wonderful - she is an outstanding clinician. Her pediatric hospitalist background is evident as she is able to immediately recognize the clinical concerns and address them perfectly. As a physician myself, I have been so impressed with her care for my children.
About Dr. Jayme Heath, MD
- Pediatrics
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
