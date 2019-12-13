Overview

Dr. Jaykumar Thumar, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Enfield, CT. They specialize in Hematology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Bj Medical College, Pune, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Johnson Memorial Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Thumar works at Saint Francis Hospital in Enfield, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Colorectal Cancer and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.