Dr. Jayesh Thawani, MD

Neurosurgery
5 (12)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Jayesh Thawani, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Ypsilanti, MI. 

Dr. Thawani works at St. Joseph Mercy Brain & Spine in Ypsilanti, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Saint Joseph Mercy Health System Ann Arbor
    5315 Elliott Dr Ste 102, Ypsilanti, MI 48197 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 712-4101
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Traumatic Brain Injury
Low Back Pain
Broken Neck
Traumatic Brain Injury
Low Back Pain
Broken Neck

Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jayesh Thawani, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1851611750
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jayesh Thawani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thawani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Thawani has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Thawani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Thawani works at St. Joseph Mercy Brain & Spine in Ypsilanti, MI. View the full address on Dr. Thawani’s profile.

    Dr. Thawani has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thawani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Thawani. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thawani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thawani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thawani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

