Dr. Jayesh Patel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler and Christus Mother Frances Hospital- Winnsboro.
CHRISTUS Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute8591 S Broadway Ave Fl 2, Tyler, TX 75703 Directions (903) 606-8840
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
- Christus Mother Frances Hospital- Winnsboro
Experience & Treatment Frequency
I fell on the ice during our February snow storm of 2021. I have seen Dr. Patel previously for my bi-lateral shoulder pain over the past 5 years. His care has been exceptional and usually a cortisone shot would fix me up. The slip on the ice cause more pain and loss of mobility I could never have imagined. I did not want to ever have shoulder replacement surgery. I had heard from others how horrible and painful it was so I tried everything to avoid it. Dr. Patel finally told me my only option was a reverse shoulder replacement and after 10 months of pain and I mean a lot of pain I agreed. It was the best decision I have every made - the surgery was a success immediately. I woke up and the pain was gone - the shoulder felt tight but no pain. PT started the next day and it has been an amazing journey. I am now 6 weeks post-op and I can lift my arm over my head pain free. Dr. Patel's exceptional care and his awesome staff have given me back my life. Thank-you so much .
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- 1780840603
- Texas Methodist Hospital
- University of Kentucky Chandler Medical Center
- University Of Kentucky
- Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine
- University Of Akron
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Patel speaks Gujarati.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
