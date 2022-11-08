Dr. Jayesh Parikh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parikh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jayesh Parikh, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jayesh Parikh, MD is a Pulmonologist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / BYRAMJEE JEEJEEBHOY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Community Medical Center and Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus.
Dr. Parikh works at
Jersey Pulmonary Care MD PA9 Hospital Dr Ste A18, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 557-5515
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Community Medical Center
- Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
He is kind and easy to talk to. He has helped me for years. Very good doctor I would recommend to anyone
- Pulmonary Disease
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1932142981
- GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / BYRAMJEE JEEJEEBHOY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Parikh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parikh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parikh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parikh works at
Dr. Parikh has seen patients for Wheezing, Bronchospasm and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parikh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Parikh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parikh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parikh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parikh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.