Dr. Naik has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jayesh Naik, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jayesh Naik, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Roswell, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
Dr. Naik works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Cumberland Psychiatric Group11111 Houze Rd Ste 225, Roswell, GA 30076 Directions (678) 352-1060
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Naik?
Has been my doctor for many years. If you are looking for a doctor to just give you what you think you need or want, remember you are not the doctor. I have anxiety and ADHD. And he is helping me stabilize my panic disorder. And I have been able to go down on my ADHD meds too. He is also personable and funny. Staff is friendly too. And if you are older and just now wondering if you have it of course you may get push back. The ADHD meds easily prescribed to easily these days.
About Dr. Jayesh Naik, MD
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1356323877
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Naik accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Naik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Naik works at
Dr. Naik has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Naik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Naik. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Naik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Naik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Naik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.