Dr. Jaye Benjamin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jaye Benjamin, MD is a Dermatologist in Willoughby, OH. They completed their residency with Cleveland Clinic Foundation
Dr. Benjamin works at
Locations
1
Jaye E Benjamin MD36060 Euclid Ave Ste 202, Willoughby, OH 44094 Directions (440) 942-4226
Hospital Affiliations
- TriPoint Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Best Doctor for skin.
About Dr. Jaye Benjamin, MD
- Dermatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Dermatology
Dr. Benjamin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Benjamin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Benjamin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Benjamin has seen patients for Athlete's Foot, Ringworm and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Benjamin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Benjamin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benjamin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benjamin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benjamin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.