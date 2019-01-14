Dr. Jaydeep Bhatt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhatt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jaydeep Bhatt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jaydeep Bhatt, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Locations
1
Nyu Dermatologic Surgery Mohs Lab222 E 41st St, New York, NY 10017 Directions (212) 263-7744
2
New York Medical Center550 1st Ave, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-7300
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Over the course of several years I met with two orthopedists, two neurologists and rheumatologist. None of them could figure what was causing my issue. Each referred me to a different specialist. But the rheumatologist had a good idea of what was wrong and referred me to Dr. Bhatt, who had the answer. The first four doctors gave me no useful information.
About Dr. Jaydeep Bhatt, MD
- Neurology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1891736823
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhatt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhatt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhatt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhatt has seen patients for Concussion, Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhatt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhatt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhatt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhatt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhatt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.