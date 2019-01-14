Overview

Dr. Jaydeep Bhatt, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Bhatt works at FACULTY PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS OF LLUSM in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Concussion, Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.