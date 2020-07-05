Dr. Jayde Kurland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kurland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jayde Kurland, MD
Overview
Dr. Jayde Kurland, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lima, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Blanchard Valley Hospital, Bluffton Hospital, Lima Memorial Health System, Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Locations
Gastro Health - Lima2793 Shawnee Rd, Lima, OH 45806 Directions (419) 227-8209
Hospital Affiliations
- Blanchard Valley Hospital
- Bluffton Hospital
- Lima Memorial Health System
- Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Highly recommended doctor. He and Gina worked diligently with my issues. From procedures to helping with perscriptions. Very good bedside manners explains issues in plain understood words.
About Dr. Jayde Kurland, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1992785430
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Deconess Med Ctr
- Naval Medical Center, Portsmouth VA
- National Naval Medical Center-Bethesda
- Emory University
- University of South Florda
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Kurland has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kurland accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kurland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Kurland has seen patients for Dysphagia, Diarrhea and Duodenal Ulcer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kurland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Kurland. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kurland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kurland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kurland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.