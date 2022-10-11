See All Psychiatrists in Lafayette, IN
Dr. Jayati Singh, MD

Psychiatry
3.5 (22)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jayati Singh, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lafayette, IN.

Dr. Singh works at ALPINE CLINIC in Lafayette, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

    Alpine Clinic LLC
    3660 Rome Dr, Lafayette, IN 47905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (765) 446-9394
    Lafayette Ambulatory Surgery Center
    3733 Rome Dr, Lafayette, IN 47905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (765) 449-9115
    I U Health Arnett - Lafayette Heart Institute
    1116 N 16th St, Lafayette, IN 47904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (765) 423-6300

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Oct 11, 2022
    Always insightful and helps me look at life and myself in an optimally realistic way. As I see how my choices and attitudes affect my “right nows”. I can learn to make better decisions and stop any blaming and dramas. Just “what is”. And how to make better decisions knowing it’s all up to me.
    Getting a realistic View — Oct 11, 2022
    About Dr. Jayati Singh, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1477654481
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Singh has seen patients for Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.