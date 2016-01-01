Dr. Jayasri Indaram, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Indaram is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jayasri Indaram, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jayasri Indaram, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Ozone Park, NY. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE.
Sharad Soni Physician PC9709 101ST AVE, Ozone Park, NY 11416 Directions (718) 641-5555
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Allergy & Immunology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Telugu
- 1255331302
- KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE
Dr. Indaram accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Indaram has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Indaram has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Indaram on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Indaram speaks Hindi and Telugu.
