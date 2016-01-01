See All Allergists & Immunologists in Ozone Park, NY
Dr. Jayasri Indaram, MD

Allergy & Immunology
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jayasri Indaram, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Ozone Park, NY. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE.

Dr. Indaram works at Ozone Park Medical Group in Ozone Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Sharad Soni Physician PC
    9709 101ST AVE, Ozone Park, NY 11416 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 641-5555

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Rhinitis
Pollen Allergy
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Drug or Food Challenge Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Jayasri Indaram, MD

    • Allergy & Immunology
    • 39 years of experience
    • English, Hindi and Telugu
    • 1255331302
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jayasri Indaram, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Indaram is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Indaram has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Indaram works at Ozone Park Medical Group in Ozone Park, NY. View the full address on Dr. Indaram’s profile.

    Dr. Indaram has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Indaram on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Indaram has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Indaram.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Indaram, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Indaram appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

