Dr. Jayasree Rao, MD
Dr. Jayasree Rao, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jayasree Rao, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Stanley Medical College and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, Methodist Heart Hospital and North Central Baptist Hospital.
Dr. Rao works at
Oncology San Antonio202 BALTIMORE, San Antonio, TX 78215 Directions (210) 490-2707
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Baptist Medical Center
- Methodist Heart Hospital
- North Central Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Texas True Choice
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
I absolutely love Dr. Rao! She has been a Godsend to my mother and me. She is extremely caring and thoughtful and she truly cares about her patients. She takes such great care to thoroughly review mom's results, genuinely ask how she's doing, and answer every question we have each week. We never feel rushed! Her bubbly personality is so reassuring even during the really difficult conversations. She's confident and honest yet empathetic which is greatly appreciated. She goes beyond expectations with thoughtful gifts for my mom. Her staff is awesome too. Everyone from the receptionists, phlebotomists, nurses, and other doctors are highly qualified and so friendly and kind. I really appreciate them for everything they do to make such a challenging time bearable.
- Hematology & Oncology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Marathi and Tamil
- 1285662510
- University Of Texas, San Antonio/Ctrc
- Easton Hospital
- Stanley Medical Hospital
- Stanley Medical College
- Adarsh Vidyalaya, India
Dr. Rao has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rao accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rao works at
Dr. Rao has seen patients for Testicular Dysfunction and Hypogonadism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rao speaks Hindi, Marathi and Tamil.
134 patients have reviewed Dr. Rao. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rao.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.