Dr. Jayasree Rao, MD

Hematology & Oncology
4.5 (134)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jayasree Rao, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Stanley Medical College and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, Methodist Heart Hospital and North Central Baptist Hospital.

Dr. Rao works at QUEST DIAGNOSTICS CLINICAL LABORATORIES INC in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Testicular Dysfunction and Hypogonadism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oncology San Antonio
    202 BALTIMORE, San Antonio, TX 78215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 490-2707

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Medical Center
  • Methodist Heart Hospital
  • North Central Baptist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Testicular Dysfunction
Hypogonadism
Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Testicular Dysfunction
Hypogonadism
Polycythemia Rubra Vera

Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Advance Directive End of Life Planning Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anemia of Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Angiosarcoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Aplastic Anemia Chevron Icon
Appendix Cancer Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia (AIHA) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Basal Type Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Recurrence Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment Complications Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Anemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diamond-Blackfan Anemia Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Endocrine Cancer Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Folic Acid Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroenterologic Cancer (Colon, Stomach, Esophageal, Liver) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Genetic Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Genetic Testing Chevron Icon
Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemolytic Anemia, Acquired Autoimmune Chevron Icon
Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Hepatobiliary Cancer Chevron Icon
Hereditary Spherocytosis Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Invasive Ductal Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Invasive Lobular Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Iron Deficiency Anemia Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Limb Cancer Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Locally Advanced Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Lymphoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Megaloblastic Anemia Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Microcytic Hypochromic Anemia Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Muscle Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Myelpathic Anemia Chevron Icon
Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Neonatal Anemia Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Nutritional Anemia Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pernicious Anemia Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Pre-Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Refractory Anemia With Excess Blasts Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Secretory Breast Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sideroblastic Anemia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Cancer Chevron Icon
Spleen Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thoracic Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
Thymus Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tubular Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Texas True Choice
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 134 ratings
    Patient Ratings (134)
    5 Star
    (105)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (19)
    Dec 19, 2022
    I absolutely love Dr. Rao! She has been a Godsend to my mother and me. She is extremely caring and thoughtful and she truly cares about her patients. She takes such great care to thoroughly review mom's results, genuinely ask how she's doing, and answer every question we have each week. We never feel rushed! Her bubbly personality is so reassuring even during the really difficult conversations. She's confident and honest yet empathetic which is greatly appreciated. She goes beyond expectations with thoughtful gifts for my mom. Her staff is awesome too. Everyone from the receptionists, phlebotomists, nurses, and other doctors are highly qualified and so friendly and kind. I really appreciate them for everything they do to make such a challenging time bearable.
    HRM — Dec 19, 2022
    Dr. Rao's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Rao

    Tell Us About Yourself

    Finish Here

    About Dr. Jayasree Rao, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology & Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Marathi and Tamil
    NPI Number
    • 1285662510
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Texas, San Antonio/Ctrc
    Residency
    • Easton Hospital
    Internship
    • Stanley Medical Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Stanley Medical College
    Undergraduate School
    • Adarsh Vidyalaya, India
