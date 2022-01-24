Dr. Jayashree Sundararajan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sundararajan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jayashree Sundararajan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jayashree Sundararajan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They graduated from SHRI GURU RAM DAS INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND RESEARCH and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Dr. Sundararajan works at
Locations
-
1
The Cleveland Clinic Foundation9500 Euclid Ave Ste R, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 444-2200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Ohio Health Choice
- Paramount
- Private HealthCare Systems
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sundararajan?
Wonderful person and doctor
About Dr. Jayashree Sundararajan, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1346469186
Education & Certifications
- SHRI GURU RAM DAS INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND RESEARCH
- Neurology and Vascular Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sundararajan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sundararajan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sundararajan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sundararajan works at
Dr. Sundararajan has seen patients for Stroke, Cerebral Artery Thrombosis and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sundararajan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Sundararajan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sundararajan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sundararajan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sundararajan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.