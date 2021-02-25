Overview

Dr. Jayashree Srinivasan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Swedish First Hill Campus.



Dr. Srinivasan works at Seattle Neurosurgery in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.