Overview

Dr. Jayashree Paknikar, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of Mumbai and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy.



Dr. Paknikar works at Think Whole Person Healthcare in Omaha, NE. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.