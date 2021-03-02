Dr. Jayashree Joshi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joshi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jayashree Joshi, MD
Overview
Dr. Jayashree Joshi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Milpitas, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from DR. M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / KILPAUK MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Locations
Jayashree Joshi MD246 Ranch Dr, Milpitas, CA 95035 Directions (408) 946-1878
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Joshi is the best doctor you will find anywhere. She is a doctor who actually cares about her patients. She is a very knowledgeable and approachable doctor who is not arrogant. What a great doctor.
About Dr. Jayashree Joshi, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Kannada and Spanish
- 1720066426
Education & Certifications
- DR. M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / KILPAUK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Joshi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joshi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Joshi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Joshi speaks Hindi, Kannada and Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Joshi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joshi.
