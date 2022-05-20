Overview

Dr. Jayashree John, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Pune and is affiliated with St. Francis - Emory Healthcare.



Dr. John works at St. Francis Hospital in Columbus, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Adjustment Disorder , Anxiety and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.