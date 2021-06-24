Dr. Jayasheel Eshcol, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eshcol is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jayasheel Eshcol, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jayasheel Eshcol, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Independence, MO. They graduated from Carver College of Medicine - The University of Iowa and is affiliated with Research Medical Center and Overland Park Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Eshcol works at
Locations
-
1
Midwest Heart & Vascular Specialists - Independence19550 E 39th St S Ste 215, Independence, MO 64057 Directions (816) 378-5275Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Structural Heart Clinic2330 E Meyer Blvd Ste 503, Kansas City, MO 64132 Directions (816) 378-5279
Hospital Affiliations
- Research Medical Center
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Eshcol?
Patient, listens well, gives well thought out answers to my questions, very good communicator. I feel very comfortable with this cardiologist who for me specializes in heart valve issue. He seems very knowledgeable and confident.
About Dr. Jayasheel Eshcol, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English, Telugu
- 1770719346
Education & Certifications
- University of Iowa Hospitals &amp; Clinics
- Carver College of Medicine - The University of Iowa
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eshcol accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eshcol has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eshcol works at
Dr. Eshcol has seen patients for Atrial Septal Defect, Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eshcol on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Eshcol speaks Telugu.
Dr. Eshcol has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eshcol.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eshcol, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eshcol appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.